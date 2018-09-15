BidaskClub Downgrades Hub Group (HUBG) to Sell

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $256,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $299,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

