BidaskClub Downgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 133,643 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 17.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 415,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

