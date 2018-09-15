BidaskClub Downgrades Electronics For Imaging (EFII) to Sell

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

EFII stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Electronics For Imaging has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $261.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $305,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,393.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $917,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

