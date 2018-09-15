BHP Billiton (BHP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.
Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 1,450,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,031. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.
BHP Billiton Company Profile
BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.