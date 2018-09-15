BHP Billiton (BHP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 1,450,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,031. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 14.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 13.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

