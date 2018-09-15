BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Short Interest Up 45.1% in August

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,371,924 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 4,392,642 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,108,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $11.93 on Friday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director William J. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.