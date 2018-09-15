Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on ENI (E)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of E stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. ENI has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.18%. equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.9783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ENI by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ENI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

