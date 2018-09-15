Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 55.8% Lower This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $464,286.00 and $8,772.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 158,242,023 coins and its circulating supply is 153,142,288 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

