Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,694 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $12.68 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.99.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

