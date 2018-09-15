BB&T Securities LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $152,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,785 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

