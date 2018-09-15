Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Barrick Gold worth $82,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 363,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a $14.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

NYSE ABX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

