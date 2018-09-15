Barclays Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (BURL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.05.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $175.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Crimmins sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.55, for a total transaction of $381,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $701,921.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,759,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,271 shares of company stock worth $13,116,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.