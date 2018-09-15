Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $11.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.53 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $45.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 million to $45.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50.73 million to $51.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 target price on Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 8,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.96. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $3,865,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 58.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.