Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $81,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,920,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,645 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 221,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,322,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.6539 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

