Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.29 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $26.85 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.55%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

