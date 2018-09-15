Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 112,412 Shares of YY Inc (YY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in YY were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YY in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in YY in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in YY in the first quarter valued at $271,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YY in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in YY in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $72.84 on Friday. YY Inc has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.19.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

