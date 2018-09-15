Bank of America Corp DE Has $166.04 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of ABB worth $166,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 182.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

