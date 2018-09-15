Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $176,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $167.99 and a 1-year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $2,277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,872 shares of company stock worth $6,594,766 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.06.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

