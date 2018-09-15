Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $311.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

