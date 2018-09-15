Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 298.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.