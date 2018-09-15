Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys New Position in Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCO. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Company Common Stock alerts:

TRCO stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.10 million. Tribune Company Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Tribune Company Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRCO shares. ValuEngine raised Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tribune Company Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Tribune Company Common Stock Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.