Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108,580 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

CM opened at $94.01 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0412 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.23%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

