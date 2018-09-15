Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Immersion Co. (IMMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,117 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $10.66 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Immersion had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Immersion from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

