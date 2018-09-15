B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Insider Roger Richer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) insider Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$58,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$58,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$60,200.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Roger Richer sold 40,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$44,800.00.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.89. 857,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,404. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$379.21 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.38.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

