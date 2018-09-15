B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Invests $723,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,103,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $51.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,881. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

