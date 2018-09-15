B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $782,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,811,000 after purchasing an additional 935,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,536,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,486,000 after purchasing an additional 619,979 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,626 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,292,000 after purchasing an additional 442,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $811,460.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $2,560,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,098,523.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,259 shares of company stock worth $21,554,161 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

