B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $654,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Devon Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 240,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 62.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,940,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. M Partners increased their target price on Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

