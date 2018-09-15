AZZ (AZZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th.

AZZ stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AZZ has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $109,163.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Varley Emery sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $45,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,523 shares in the company, valued at $406,618.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

