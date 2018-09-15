AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Receives $25.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at $6,458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,578,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,200. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

