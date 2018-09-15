Avnet (AVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 42.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 885,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,897,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,265,000 after buying an additional 254,220 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 390.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 238,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,515.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,505,000 after buying an additional 140,647 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Avnet has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

