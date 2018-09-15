Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $95.96 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.