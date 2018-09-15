Avangrid (AGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGR. ValuEngine raised Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Avangrid from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Avangrid from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Avangrid stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.04. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.