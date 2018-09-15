AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $147,965,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 71.0% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 764,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 317,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,671.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 239,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,092,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,329.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 203,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $183.29 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,311,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zelman & Associates cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.50.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.