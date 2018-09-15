AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of AutoNation worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in AutoNation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,891,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,726,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in AutoNation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 705,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 167.8% in the first quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 340,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,142 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,729,046.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $2,027,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,272.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,455 shares of company stock worth $4,056,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

