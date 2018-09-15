Aumann (AAG) PT Set at €75.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAG. Commerzbank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Aumann alerts:

AAG stock traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €63.80 ($74.19). The company had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Aumann has a 1-year low of €48.09 ($55.92) and a 1-year high of €94.67 ($110.08).

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-mobility and Classic segments. The E-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.