Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Atkore International Group worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 3,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Fitzpatrick sold 228,036 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $5,653,012.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Schulte sold 5,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,404.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,360 shares of company stock worth $15,243,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $26.51 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The business had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million. equities analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

