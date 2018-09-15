Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Athene reported sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Athene in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,338. Athene has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 122,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $6,155,177.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $82,028,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,884 shares of company stock worth $14,230,489. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Athene by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Athene by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athene by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

