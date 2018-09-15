ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (ALPMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Astellas Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, an immunosuppressant used to suppress organ transplant rejection; Vesicare, a treatment for overactive bladder; Harnal/Omnic, a blocking agent to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Funguard/MYCAMIN, a candin-type antifungal agent.

