Associated British Foods (ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,950

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,300 ($42.99) to GBX 2,950 ($38.43) in a research report released on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABF. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.08) to GBX 2,600 ($33.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,146.40 ($40.98).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.13) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,476 ($32.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,387 ($44.12).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

