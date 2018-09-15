Associated British Foods (ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price reduced by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 3,000 ($39.08) to GBX 2,600 ($33.87) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 3,100 ($40.38) in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.38) to GBX 3,000 ($39.08) in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,330 ($43.38) to GBX 3,400 ($44.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,146.40 ($40.98).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.13) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($32.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,387 ($44.12).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

