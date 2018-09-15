Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 174.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2,916.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,840.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $793,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,050,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.