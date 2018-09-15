Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Higher price realization, strong repair and remodel activity along with the continuation of new building construction activity bode well for Armstrong World. Productivity improvement in plants, focus on restructuring activities and a strong balance sheet will also aid the bottom line. Again, it is witnessing higher volumes in both Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties businesses, solid average unit value (AUV) and higher equity earnings from WAVE. For 2018, the company expects net sales to grow 5-7% aided by a modest upturn in volume and AUV improvement. The company’s 2018 EPS guidance is in the range of $3.60-$3.82, reflecting 19-27% growth. However, operational headwinds in the company’s manufacturing facilities along with stretched valuation raise concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $103,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $7,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,630,000 shares of company stock worth $112,906,300. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

