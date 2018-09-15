Arizona State Retirement System Has $757,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 484,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $460.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.26.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.