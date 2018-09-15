Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Control4 worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Imperial Capital cut Control4 from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Control4 news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $25,122.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $261,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,261.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,920 shares of company stock worth $17,925,175. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Control4 stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.10.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

