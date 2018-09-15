Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,158,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,052,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

CMCSA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

