Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 132,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 201,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

ARCH stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

