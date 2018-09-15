Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 3,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 611,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. research analysts predict that Apricus Biosciences Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apricus Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 7.68% of Apricus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APRI)

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

