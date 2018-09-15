Apple (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Apple to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.53.

AAPL stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,831,018. The company has a market cap of $1,086.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

