Aphria (APH) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Aphria Inc (TSE:APH) were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.57 and last traded at C$17.85. Approximately 15,285,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 5,510,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$25.50 to C$24.50 and set a “c$11.25” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Aphria had a net margin of 75.91% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.22 million.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients, health professionals, and veterans. The company sells its products through its online store or phones, as well as engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings and dried buds to other licensed producers.

