Antofagasta (ANTO) Upgraded at HSBC

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.77). HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($12.18) to GBX 975 ($12.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($13.22) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.68) to GBX 1,010 ($13.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 915.61 ($11.93).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 784.60 ($10.22) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,071 ($13.95).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

