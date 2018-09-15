Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 3,134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $792,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $270.78 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $179.40 and a one year high of $273.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.07.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

